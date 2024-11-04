Big Pharma’s obesity bonanza faces new tests
David Wainer , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 04 Nov 2024, 06:01 PM IST
Summary
- The next few months will be crucial for obesity players Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk and Amgen.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
In terms of recent stock-market frenzies, the Ozempic trade nearly tops the list, second only to speculation that artificial intelligence will soon be writing this column.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less