In a David-versus-Goliath battle, India’s smaller audit firms are sharpening their game. As more than 600 large companies prepare to change auditors over the next two years, these audit firms, with teams of just a few hundred, are investing in technology, building specialist teams and competing hard on fees to wrest bigger, more valuable clients away from the Big Six in the country’s largest-ever audit rotation exercise underway.
Smaller firms eye a larger slice in ongoing auditor churn
SummarySmaller audit firms are taking on India’s Big Six with sharp pricing, stable teams and tech skills to win larger clients. With more than 600 companies changing auditors by fiscal year 2029, the coming churn could give these firms their biggest shot yet at breaking into the big league.
In a David-versus-Goliath battle, India’s smaller audit firms are sharpening their game. As more than 600 large companies prepare to change auditors over the next two years, these audit firms, with teams of just a few hundred, are investing in technology, building specialist teams and competing hard on fees to wrest bigger, more valuable clients away from the Big Six in the country’s largest-ever audit rotation exercise underway.
About the Author
Devina is a journalist and editor who covers workplaces, human resources, education and the consulting sector for Mint. Her reporting focuses on how work is evolving in India, from shifting corporate practices and labour policies to the rise of new career paths in the digital and creator economy.<br><br>She also writes the opinion column Pen Drive, where she offers sharp, accessible insights on workplace culture, leadership, and the broader social impact of economic change. Alongside this, she produces longform stories that explore the human side of work, highlighting real experiences, emerging trends, and underreported voices shaping the future of employment.<br><br>In her editorial role, Devina leads a team covering workplace issues, legal developments, telecom and the fast-growing creator ecosystem. She also hosts The Working Life, a podcast on HR trends in corporate India. Through conversations with industry leaders and experts, she examines topics such as talent management, workplace innovation, and career growth in a rapidly changing professional landscape.
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