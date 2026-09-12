Smaller firms eye a larger slice in ongoing auditor churn

According to research firm Prime Database, of the Nifty 500 companies, about 40.6% were audited by non-Big Six firms in the financial year 2026, while 66% had their financials scrutinized by the Big Six—with some having multiple auditors. This split has swung back and forth over the last decade: in fiscal year 2016 (FY16), about 49.7% of companies were audited by smaller firms and 56.1% by the Big Six. However, the latest data covers 500 companies, while the FY16 figure was based on just 312.