India's satcom vs telecom fight just refuses to die
Jatin Grover 7 min read 18 Jun 2025, 10:22 PM IST
Summary
The Broadband India Forum has written to the government, saying there was no question of a level-playing field with terrestial operators given the vast differences in technologies, services, cost of infrastructure, and spectrum assignment.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Tensions are escalating between telecom operators and major technology and satellite firms over the sector regulator’s recent recommendations to the government on satellite spectrum pricing.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story