Big tech firms cry foul over India’s new phone verification rules, cite privacy concern, costs
Jatin Grover 5 min read 30 Jul 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Summary
India’s draft cybersecurity rules aim to bring apps such as WhatsApp, Netflix, and Amazon under the Telecom Act by targeting their use of phone numbers. Tech firms warn of high costs, privacy risks, and service disruptions, challenging the government’s expanded regulatory scope.
India’s proposed new cybersecurity rules under the Telecom Act threaten to pull everyday apps such as WhatsApp, Netflix, and Amazon under the country's telecom regulations—just because they use phone numbers. The proposal, aimed at boosting cybersecurity, has sparked alarm among the global tech giants over user privacy, hefty compliance costs, and the overall future of India’s digital economy, and they have written to the government expressing their anguish.
