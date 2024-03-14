Industry
Big tech trouble: Bill that may end monopoly moves
Summary
- Legal experts say Big Tech will struggle to function with restrictions in cross-sharing of data, as well as unbundling of services.
The Draft Digital Competition Bill looks to check Big Tech from creating market monopolies. But lawyers and policymakers fear it may scare away global investors, and stifle innovation by breaking up apps that work with each other. Here’s how the bill may work.
