Big tech trouble: Bill that may end monopoly moves

How does the bill affect Big Tech?

This bill suggests that a new law is needed because the existing Competition Act, 2002 could not “imagine the current scale of digitalization." As a result, while Big Tech firms fall directly under the bill’s ambit, large India-based startups too will have to comply. Legal experts say Big Tech will struggle to function with restrictions in cross-sharing of data, as well as unbundling of services. Currently, popular tech platforms work as ecosystems of services. Mandating unbundling with penalties may dilute user-experiences of most apps that right now work seamlessly. Breaking this up could affect innovation.