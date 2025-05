Selling nearly half a trillion dollars in goods and services every three months makes it awfully hard to hide from the global economy’s turbulence. It also provides a lot of cover.

Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Google-parent Alphabet and Meta Platforms posted around $450 billion in combined revenue for the March-ending quarter. That was up 10% from their combined revenue in the same quarter last year. All five also exceeded the projections set by Wall Street analysts.

That, though, reflected the period before the trade war really kicked in. Now, all five face growing trepidation among consumers and companies.

Of the tech giants, Apple and Amazon are considered the most exposed to tariffs. In their respective earnings reports on Thursday, both issued slightly disappointing projections for the June quarter.

That helped send the two stocks down in after-hours trading, a notable contrast to the gains Microsoft, Meta and Alphabet made following their earnings reports in recent days.

Still, even Apple and Amazon have many levers they can pull to ease the pain that tariffs pose. Apple is moving more production out of its China stronghold and will ship most of the devices sold in the U.S. from manufacturing facilities in India and Vietnam in the June quarter. That will add about $900 million to the company’s costs for the quarter, which nicks its famously high gross margins by just a single percentage point.

Amazon, meanwhile, noted Thursday that it has undertaken “forward buying" for retail goods it sells itself along with “advanced inbounding" by its third-party sellers to get ahead of tariffs. “We haven’t seen any attenuation of demand yet," CEO Andy Jassy said on Amazon’s call.

He also suggested that the company’s large base of more than 2 million third-party sellers won’t all be jacking up prices in light of tariffs. “We have a lot of sellers in lots of different countries, and not all of them are going to pursue the same tack," he said.

Meta and Google, which rely mostly on online advertising, both said business has remained steady so far in the June quarter. Meta was even confident enough to boost its capital-spending plan once again. The parent company of Facebook and Instagram now expects to spend as much as $72 billion this year on its artificial-intelligence efforts, nearly 40% of its projected annual revenue.

Microsoft might be in the best position of the bunch. The company draws the largest slug of its revenue from corporate-technology budgets that don’t tend to get slashed easily. Microsoft also issued a strong forecast.

Its shares jumped nearly 8% on Thursday following its report. That put the company’s market value back above the $3 trillion mark and ahead of Apple’s.

But even Microsoft can’t escape economic reality. The company raised the prices of its Xbox videogame consoles and related accessories on Thursday.

Apple, meanwhile, seems to be leaving itself room for its own price increases down the road. “We have nothing to announce today," Apple CEO Tim Cook said on the company’s call Thursday, in response to a question about price increases. He then praised his team for their work managing the company’s supply chain and inventory, adding “we’ll obviously continue to do those things to the degree that we can."

Higher prices would be hard to stomach for iPhone users who are already paying more than $1,000 per device in many cases. But smartphones are now essential to modern life, as are the internet searches, online commerce, social networking and cloud computing that drive the business models of Apple and its peers.

Necessity is the mother of Big Tech’s resilience.

Write to Dan Gallagher at dan.gallagher@wsj.com