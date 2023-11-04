Big tobacco can no longer name its price

This fat price gap is a gift to smaller brands that are grabbing market share. According to Vector Group, whose Montego brand is now the biggest discount cigarette in America, volumes of the cheapest cigarettes rose 15% over the 52 weeks through September, compared with an 11% decline for the priciest smokes. Imperial Brands is also benefiting from smokers trading down. The London-listed company has grown its share of the U.S. cigarette market from 7.7% in late 2018 to 9.2% today, according to Bernstein estimates.