Big-Bank CEOs like to wield influence—except in presidential politics

The nation’s top bankers seek to influence U.S. policy on everything from immigration to tariffs and bank-capital rules. They donate freely to their companies’ political-action committees and meet regularly with leaders of both political parties.

Yet when it comes to siding with one presidential candidate or the other, the chief executives of big banks take a more diplomatic approach. And they almost never contribute directly to presidential campaigns, at least not since the financial crisis of 2008-09 transformed their relationship with Washington.

There is little to gain by endorsing a candidate, current and former bank executives say. Doing so runs the risk of alienating employees and customers and straining the bank’s dealings with the White House and its appointees.

It isn’t that they don’t engage in politics or on policy. The bank CEOs have personally lobbied against Federal Reserve proposals that would have forced their companies to set aside more capital, arguing that the measures would drive up costs and reduce their ability to lend. The tactics were effective: U.S. regulators eventually moved toward a different plan with more modest increases in capital requirements.

No bank CEO has been more influential—yet careful to straddle a tight line between presidential rivals—than JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon, the only current big-bank chief executive who has remained in his role since before the crisis.

Dimon said during a 2012 television interview that he was “barely Democrat, at this point." The comment was a clever way to keep loyalists from both parties happy, said Tevi Troy, a senior fellow at the Bipartisan Policy Center who wrote “The Power and the Money: The Epic Clashes Between Commanders in Chief and Titans of Industry."

“Being a Democrat appeals to Democrats, but the ‘barely’ part appeals to Republicans," Troy said.

By 2019, Dimon’s views had evolved somewhat, though they still struck a bipartisan chord. “My heart is Democratic, my brain is kind of Republican," he said.

In January, he said former President Donald Trump was “kind of right" on some policies related to the economy, immigration and China. Two months later, Dimon was in the White House having lunch with Vice President Kamala Harris. He came away from that visit believing she sounded reasonable and was open to improving the government’s relationships with U.S. corporations, The Wall Street Journal reported.

It is little wonder, then, that Dimon’s Aug. 2 op-ed in the Washington Post offering his advice to the next president didn’t mention any of the candidates by name, or their party affiliation. Even his list of successful leaders—Presidents Lincoln, Truman and Eisenhower—made sure to include both Republicans and Democrats.

“We need to elect a president who is dedicated to the ideals that define and unite us, and who is committed to restoring our faith in America and our indispensable role in the world," he wrote.

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan has visited the White House on several occasions to share his views on the economy with President Biden and his predecessors. He has praised Biden’s administration for its work in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic while also criticizing policies toward energy projects and corporate dealmaking as bad for business.

Bank CEOs didn’t always guard their presidential preferences so closely. As recently as 2007, all of the heads of JPMorgan, Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo contributed to at least one presidential campaign.

By the time Barack Obama and John McCain won their party’s nominations in 2008, the financial-services industry as it was known was changing dramatically.

Since then, active bank CEOs have made only a handful of donations to presidential campaigns. Wells Fargo’s John Stumpf gave Mitt Romney’s campaign $10,000 in 2012. His successor, Tim Sloan, made two contributions to the Republican National Committee in 2017 and 2018.

Lloyd Blankfein, Goldman’s former CEO, publicly endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016, then praised Trump’s handling of the economy in 2018. In 2023, his successor, David Solomon, contributed to South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott’s campaign.

Many of those big-bank CEOs were more frequent contributors to White House bids before they were promoted to the top job, and after they stepped down. Of their donations since 2008, only 15% occurred when they held the title, according to an analysis of federal campaign-finance data by the Journal.

The U.S. government responded to the financial crisis by rolling out many new regulations that sought to rein in banks’ risks. The banks are under constant supervision and often under siege from a battery of new rules designed to make the financial system safer.

Presidents might criticize Wall Street publicly. But in private, and especially in moments of turmoil, they often turn to the big-bank CEOs for their advice and insights into the economy or the markets—as they did in the aftermath of the pandemic, the invasion of Ukraine and the failure of Silicon Valley Bank.

An election might sweep out a president’s cabinet and the heads of the government agencies, but even in defeat the losing party still holds sway in Congress and on regulators’ boards.

“There’s a sense that the Democrats don’t go away, and the Republicans don’t go away," Troy said. “They’re all here."

The biggest banks have hundreds of thousands of employees and customers in nearly every state. As a group, they form a mosaic of political opinions that mirrors the overall electorate. With this year’s presidential race shaping up to be another close one, the banks’ leaders are mindful of saying or doing anything politically that might alienate roughly half of their constituents.

And like the rest of the country, more of those employees and customers are willing to voice those beliefs than they were a decade ago, current and former bank executives said.

“Any stance you take, you’re going to end up hearing about it from the other side," one executive said. “You have to be really careful."

Alexander Saeedy and Gina Heeb contributed to this article.

Write to Justin Baer at justin.baer@wsj.com and Jack Gillum at jack.gillum@wsj.com