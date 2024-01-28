Bigg Boss 17 finale: Salman Khan will declare the winner of this season on Sunday, January 28, midninght. The five finalists are Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Arun Mashettey and Mannara Chopra.

Bigg Boss' 17th season began on October 16 that was broadcasted via Colors TV channel with contestants Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Sana Khan, Rinku Dhawan, Sunny Arya, Khanzaadi, Soniya Bansal and others. All the contestants including Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Sana Khan, Rinku Dhawan, Sunny Arya, Khanzaadi, Soniya Bansal and others will perform in the last episode of this season. Also read: Fighter Box Office Collection Day 3: Hrithik Roshan- Deepika Padukone starrer set to cross ₹ 100 crore mark worldwide Who among the five finalists is leading the polls? Ankita Lokhande leads readers' polls as the winner of the latest season, according to Hindustan Times. Ankita emerged as the leader in the polls with a big margin of 48% votes who was followed by Munawar Faruqui in the second position with 28% votes. However, Munawar Faruqui is one of the strongest contenders in the race for the trophy. From Badshah, Raftaar, King to Jacqueline Fernandez; all have shared their support on social media for the comedian while urging the audience for vote. Also read: OTT releases this week: From Animal, Sam Bahadur to Karmma Calling; movies, web series to watch over the weekend Abhishek Kumar took the third spot with 14% votes while Mannara Chopra managed to take fourth spot with 9.8% votes. Arun Mashettey received the least number of votes. Also read: Republic Day 2024: Fighter, Sam Bahadur: List of 10 movies, series to watch on 26 January Kamya Punjabi while praising Pooja Bhatt in a post X yesterday stated, “'Yeh show aapko REVEAL karta hai (this show reveals who you are)' Everything that u said, i have always loved you @PoojaB1972 ji but today i love u even more. " Pooja Bhatt stood in support of Mannara Chopra while visiting as a guest on the show. In response Pooja Bhatt tweeted, “Thank you so much. Your message means a lot. Truly does!" Also read: Republic Day 2024: Fighter, Sam Bahadur: List of 10 movies, series to watch on 26 January

Moreover, as per rumours finalists will also be offered ₹10 lakh to quit Bigg Boss trophy league, similar to what has happened every season over the past few years.

The finale episode will showcase the performance of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain on 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' movie's songs. Their relationship status was one of the most intriguing aspect of this season.

