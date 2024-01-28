Bigg Boss 17 finale: Salman Khan headed to crown this season's winner tonight; Check who's leading as per polls
Bigg Boss 17 finale: Salman Khan will declare the winner of Bigg Boss 17 on January 28 after over 100 days. Check who among the five finalists- Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Arun Mashettey and Mannara Chopra- is leading.
Moreover, as per rumours finalists will also be offered ₹10 lakh to quit Bigg Boss trophy league, similar to what has happened every season over the past few years.
The finale episode will showcase the performance of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain on 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' movie's songs. Their relationship status was one of the most intriguing aspect of this season.
