Bigger bounties for independent directors as companies queue up

Independent directors are in huge demand and companies are rewarding them handsomely with hefty pay hikes to be on their boards.
On average, the compensation of independent directors of 50 stock bellwethers increased by 15% between financial years 2017-18 and 2022-23, shows a Deloitte study shared exclusively with Mint. Independent directors on the boards of life sciences companies reaped the highest hikes, although those with IT services firms get paid the most, exceeding Rs1 crore in annual compensation.
Overall, four out of 10 independent directors now earn salaries beyond Rs1 crore, compared with just one out of 10 five years earlier, per Deloitte.
“Independent director remuneration increased 15% CAGR over the last 5 years to Rs58 lakh in FY2023 in Nifty50 companies," the audit firm says in its study titled ‘Independent Director Remuneration in India–Beyond the headlines’. “The average independent director remuneration is the lowest in Financial Services, while it is highest in (the) IT services sector."
Compensation for independent directors has surged over the past few years as companies scramble to recruit niche and skilled individuals to their boards, particularly as senior industry executives typically prefer joining “brag value boards", or boards of established companies. Demand for them has become urgent now, with more than 2,000 independent directors set to complete their tenures by April 2024.
Companies are especially seeking non-independent directors with niche talent in digital and consumer behaviour, and an understanding of generative artificial intelligence.
Information technology companies end up offering higher remuneration on average to their independent directors chiefly because they have four times more international hires than firms in other sectors. Compensation for these directors increased from Rs1.04 crore in FY2018 to Rs1.52 crore in the financial year gone by.
But it is the life sciences industry that has registered the sharpest spikes with companies keen to retain their independent directors. Average compensation for independent directors in the sector increased from about Rs30 lakh in FY2018 to Rs64.8 lakh in FY2022 and Rs70 lakh in the following year.
Directors in the financial services sector have had no such luck. Limits on remuneration (in addition to fees and expenses related to attending meetings) for non-executive directors at banks and insurance companies is capped by the Reserve Bank of India at Rs20 lakh. Independent directors fall under the subset of non-executive directors.
“Life Sciences, which is largely a promoter-led sector, witnessed the highest growth in independent director compensation as two companies introduced the component of commission in their remuneration structure compared to 2018," said Dinkar Pawan, director, human capital, at Deloitte.
Those two companies did not pay commissions to independent directors before the pandemic years but have started doing so since 2021, according to Deloitte. The consulting firm did not disclose individual company data.
An independent director’s remuneration is largely dependent on a mix of fees for attending board meetings, called sitting fees, and commissions linked to a company’s performance. While sitting fees are capped at Rs1 lakh, commissions are expected to increase.
“We expect that the pay mix will become more skewed towards commission in the coming years as more firms hit the sitting fee cap," said Pawan.
Currently, about 84% of a director’s remuneration is in the form of commissions, with sitting fees accounting for the remaining pay; excluding banks and insurance companies, the commissions average about 89%.
The sitting fees are dependent on whether a director attends a regular board meeting or an audit/nomination/remuneration committee meeting. Per Deloitte’s study, the median sitting fees for board meetings increased from Rs50,000 in FY2018 to Rs1 lakh in FY2023.
Establishing a well-defined and role-based remuneration structure, Pawan said, would increase transparency and help attract the right talent to meet the increasing demand for, and expectations from, independent directors.