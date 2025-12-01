Bigger cheques, fewer deals: What’s driving India’s startup revival?
Summary
Deal value is on the mend as well, and that's despite lower volumes. While 2024 saw early-stage startups raise $1.5 billion across 513 deals, this year so far has seen 432 deals with companies raising a total of $1.6 billion.
Early-stage venture capital (VC) funding in startups is creeping up, with the average cheque size nearing the 2022 highs, when the pandemic-driven digital surge and ultra-low interest rates globally triggered a flood of investments into the startup ecosystem.
