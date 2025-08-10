Billions flow to new hedge funds focused on AI-related bets
Peter Rudegeair , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 10 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Summary
A 23-year-old former OpenAI researcher quickly amassed more than $1.5 billion for ‘brain trust on AI.’
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Leopold Aschenbrenner emerged last year as a precocious artificial-intelligence influencer after publishing a widely read manifesto. Then he decided to try his hand at stock picking.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story