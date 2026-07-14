Drug lab rejects Bio-Med rabies vaccine batch over quality issues

Priyanka Sharma
2 min read14 Jul 2026, 12:32 PM IST
logo
India has an estimated ₹125-crore rabies vaccine market, with manufacturers including Bio-Med, Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech and Indian Immunologicals. (Representational image)
Summary
The finding assumes significance because India reports an estimated 3.71 million dog-bite cases and 54 suspected human rabies deaths annually.

New Delhi: India's central drug testing laboratory has declared a batch of Bio-Med Pvt. Ltd's human rabies vaccine "not of standard quality" after it failed key safety tests, according to official documents reviewed by Mint.

The Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL), Kasauli, found that a batch of Bio-Med's SURE RAB vaccine failed bacterial endotoxin and bovine serum albumin tests and informed the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), according to a 30 June letter.

The Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL), Kasauli, found that a batch of Bio-Med's rabies vaccine—SURE RAB I.P. (Lyophilized)—for human use meant for test and release failed bacterial endotoxin and bovine serum albumin tests and informed the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), according to a 30 June letter.

Also Read | India plans pharma packaging registry to curb fakes

Bacterial endotoxin and bovine serum albumin are critical quality parameters that assess the purity and safety of the vaccine, ensuring it is free from harmful bacterial contaminants and excessive residual animal proteins from manufacturing.

Public health concern

The finding assumes significance because India reports an estimated 3.71 million dog-bite cases and 54 suspected human rabies deaths annually. Rabies, though almost entirely preventable through timely vaccination, remains nearly 100% fatal once symptoms appear. India also has an estimated 15.3 million stray dogs, according to the 2019 Livestock Census.

In the letter to Bio-Med's Ghaziabad manufacturing facility, the laboratory said the batch, R011125, manufactured in November 2025 and valid until October 2028, “does not comply” with the bacterial endotoxin and bovine serum albumin testing specifications.

CDL said, "This report is based on bacterial endotoxin, bovine serum albumin test and scrutiny of production and testing protocol as per test and their results detailed therein by the manufacturer."

Though the batch size is not mentioned, the document lists the volume distribution per vial, noting that a 1.0 ml volume contains a single dose for intramuscular use, while a 0.1 ml volume yields 10 doses for intradermal use.

The sample was tested as part of the mandatory test-and-release process before commercial distribution, meaning the batch was identified during routine regulatory quality checks and was not released into the market.

Also Read | India to sharply hike testing fees for drugs, vaccines from August

Bio-Med managing director S.P. Garg said, “The issue is related to only one batch. We produce at least 15 batches per month, and all others have passed. This specific batch has already been discarded as per the law… These manufacturing technologies are extremely difficult and not easy.”

Queries sent to the health ministry, CDL Kasauli, and the DCGI office on Monday remained unanswered till press time.

Rabies is primarily transmitted through dog bites, which account for nearly 96% of human infections in India. The remaining cases result from bites by cats, monkeys, mongooses, wild cats and cattle.

India's rabies vaccine market is estimated at about 125 crore, according to pharmaceutical market research agency Pharmatrac. Other domestic manufacturers include Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech and Indian Immunologicals.

Also Read | India tightens drug quality norms with new pharmacopoeia standards

Public health expert Dr Rajeev Jayadevan said the failed batch demonstrated that India's vaccine surveillance system was functioning as intended.

"The finding points to a possible quality-control issue that regulators should investigate. It does not mean vaccines available for public use are unsafe," he said, adding that prompt vaccination after a dog bite remains critical because rabies is almost always fatal once symptoms develop.

Earlier, Mint reported that the Centre mandated all hospitals to stock anti-rabies vaccines, which stimulate long-term antibody production, and rabies immunoglobulin, which provides immediate, short-term passive protection for post-exposure management.

About the Author

Priyanka Sharma

Priyanka Sharma is a journalist at Mint, where she covers the Union Ministry of Health and the pharmaceutical industry. Her work focuses on explaining government policies and how they impact healthcare and the medicine market in India. With 12 years of experience in journalism, she has built a reputation for providing clear and honest news on important health topics that affect the entire country.<br><br>Her educational background includes a journalism degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and specialized training in public health from the Public Health Foundation of India. Before her current role at Mint, Priyanka worked with India Today, The Pioneer, and ANI. She also served as a lead consultant for the National Health Authority, which gave her firsthand knowledge of how the government manages large-scale health programmes.<br><br>Priyanka is based in New Delhi and is an avid traveller who loves visiting the mountains. She has a great interest in regional flavours, particularly South Indian food.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.