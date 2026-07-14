Drug lab rejects Bio-Med rabies vaccine batch over quality issues

New Delhi: India's central drug testing laboratory has declared a batch of Bio-Med Pvt. Ltd's human rabies vaccine "not of standard quality" after it failed key safety tests, according to official documents reviewed by Mint.
The Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL), Kasauli, found that a batch of Bio-Med's SURE RAB vaccine failed bacterial endotoxin and bovine serum albumin tests and informed the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), according to a 30 June letter.
The Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL), Kasauli, found that a batch of Bio-Med's rabies vaccine—SURE RAB I.P. (Lyophilized)—for human use meant for test and release failed bacterial endotoxin and bovine serum albumin tests and informed the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), according to a 30 June letter.