Industry
Biocon Biologics sees insulin demand growing across markets, says CEO Tambe
Summary
- Tambe said the company, a subsidiary of the Bengaluru-based Biocon Ltd, has five products in the pipeline for launch in the US, including Bevacizumab in oncology, insulin Aspart in diabetes, and Ustekinumab in autoimmune therapy.
Biocon Biologics Ltd expects a significant rise in demand for its insulin products across geographies in the coming months and years, managing director and chief executive Shreehas Tambe said on Friday.
