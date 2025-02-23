Bengaluru: Last December, renowned biohacker and influencer Bryan Johnson stood in a conference room in Bengaluru and asked the audience a simple question: “What’s causing you to deprioritize sleep?"

The room—filled with about 50 curated attendees, mostly male professionals and tech entrepreneurs in their 20s and 30s eager to optimize every aspect of their lives—had gathered to hear from Johnson, who has made it his mission to crack the code on longevity.

The crowd asked Johnson about everything from peptides and gene therapy to supplements. Johnson’s response was consistent: prioritize sleep because it is the ultimate tool for longevity and efficiency.

As the evening unfolded, discussions ranged from fixing gut health and improving sleep patterns to deep dives into biochemical hacks for a longer and healthier life. The event was a testament to India’s growing interest in biohacking, a once-niche way of life now edging into the mainstream.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, biohacking is “a DIY (do it yourself) approach to self-care that uses everything from lifestyle changes to high-tech tools to improve your health". Once a concept associated with Silicon Valley, it is rapidly gaining mainstream traction in India. Social media influencers such as neuroscientist Andrew Huberman and longevity entrepreneur Johnson have cultivated a strong following in India’s metro cities, fuelling public interest in a science-backed and data-driven approach to health.

View Full Image A file photo of Bryan Johnson.

“I work with patients as young as 15 who already have high cholesterol levels or early signs of kidney disease," says Yohan Tengra, a functional medicine practitioner based in Mumbai. The promise of biohacking lies in using data properly, says Tengra, where it’s possible to detect dysfunction long before it manifests as a full-blown disease.

In India, biohackers largely fall into two categories. The first one is of those chasing peak productivity and longevity. The second and larger category comprises people using biohacking to resolve underlying health issues that conventional medicine hasn’t fully addressed.

A 23-year-old medical student, who wishes to remain anonymous, is in the first category. He admits to regularly taking Modafinil, a prescription drug for narcolepsy, a sleep disorder, to stay awake during exams. He describes the experience as “having the strongest coffee of my life." The student believes his medical background helps him control the dosage and avoid side effects.

The longevity and productivity focus is a niche and urban phenomenon. According to several threads on social forum Reddit, there’s a growing demand for supplements such as Modafinil, magnesium and Tongkat Ali to improve focus, sleep and hormonal balance.

In the second category, people are turning to biohacking to manage gut disorders, metabolic issues, hormonal imbalances, and other health challenges. Within this group, there are numerous individuals who, even after resolving their health concerns, continue tracking biomarkers, experimenting with diets and finetuning their body chemistry for long-term wellbeing.

For instance, Vishal Bekellu, a 29-year-old, turned to biohacking and functional medicine after struggling for years with acidity and indigestion.

According to several threads on social forum Reddit, there’s a growing demand for supplements such as Modafinil, magnesium and Tongkat Ali to improve focus, sleep and hormonal balance.

Some of the most common biohacking practices Indians experiment with include cold plunging, sauna baths and taking over-the-counter supplements, including vitamin D and omega-3. Many people also try out ketogenic diets or intermittent fasting.

“There’s a big push toward light exposure hacks, too," says Tengra. “Some people are really into getting morning sunlight or using blue-light blockers to improve sleep."

This shift is being driven by a combination of factors: the increasing availability of personalized health tools, a booming market for supplements and diagnostics, and a broader cultural shift toward preventive and data-driven wellness.

Health is wealth

Several businesses are driving this growing trend towards data-driven and personalized healthcare solutions, including data and tech startups, nutraceutical companies, functional healthcare practitioners, diagnostic centres, nutritionists, and most importantly, social media influencers.

Emerging healthcare ventures such as Amura Health, a cloud-based hospital specializing in lifestyle and chronic conditions, and Foxoclub, which is piloting a longevity-focused programme for entrepreneurs, aim to use technology to make sense of health data. Dr. Marcus Raney, formerly a clinical practitioner in London, now leads Human Edge, a platform offering longevity programmes, while Carnegie Mellon engineer Arjun Anjaria runs Unbox Health, a ratings platform for packaged foods and health supplements.

View Full Image A file photo of Dr Marcus Raney.

The nutraceutical market is also booming, with companies offering supplements for everything from bone health to cognitive enhancement. At the same time, a growing network of nutritionists and functional medicine practitioners is helping people address lifestyle and health challenges through targeted dietary changes and holistic treatments.

Diagnostic companies are expanding their offerings, providing a wide range of tests, including genetic screenings that can assess an individual’s predisposition to certain diseases.

At the forefront of this movement are content creators, influencers and podcasters, who are breaking down complex health concepts into engaging narratives, explaining everything from why you feel constantly fatigued to how your diet might be linked to your mental health.

The shift is undeniable. Social media is buzzing with conversations about seed cycling for hormonal balance, the benefits of cold plunges and the impact of adaptogens like ashwagandha. There are wearables that now monitor every aspect of daily life while offering real-time insights into sleep, stress and activity levels.

Even those unaware of the term “biohacking" are embracing its principles. Young Indians are nudging their 50-year-old parents toward strength training and turning to magnesium supplements for better sleep, fuelled by the ever-expanding wellness movement online.

To be sure, biohacking today is only for those with deep pockets given the huge costs involved. For instance, a typical functional medicine practitioner, who takes a holistic approach to treating lifestyle-related health issues, charges around ₹10,000 to analyze a patient’s bloodwork and recommend therapies and supplements.Comprehensive diagnostic tests range from ₹10,000 to ₹30,000, while more advanced assessments such as gut microbiome or genetic testing can cost between ₹30,000 and ₹40,000.

Comprehensive diagnostic tests range from ₹ 10,000 to ₹ 30,000, while more advanced assessments such as gut microbiome or genetic testing can cost between ₹ 30,000 and ₹ 40,000.

Supplement costs vary based on a condition’s severity, but a three-month supply generally comes to around ₹4,500—the standard duration for functional medicine treatments. Peptide therapy, another emerging intervention, averages ₹30,000 for a three-month course.

Data-driven shift

Data-backed interventions are now driving the biohacking movement in India, moving beyond just influencer-driven trends.

Sarvanan Balakrishnan, founder of Amura Health, says that the future of healthcare lies in prevention rather than treatment and biohacking will play a significant role in that shift. Amura Health counts actor Vidya Balan and Freshworks founder Girish Mathrubootham among its clients.

View Full Image A file photo of Sarvanan Balakrishnan.

“In India, healthcare has largely been reactive. People go to a doctor when something goes wrong. But what if we could detect dysfunction before it turns into disease," Balakrishnan says. His decision to start Amura Health was deeply personal.

Like many entrepreneurs in this space, Balakrishnan’s journey began with a need to reverse his own diabetes. To that end, he spent time reading medical literature and attending medical conferences to understand his body’s chemistry, until he discovered a data-driven approach to managing his health.

Similarly, Subhendu Panigraha, co-founder of edtech platform Skillenza, turned to advanced diagnostics to get to the root of his gut health issues. His deep dive into self-experimentation and functional medicine has now led to the launch of Foxoclub, an online health club designed to help others optimize their well-being through data, diagnostics and personalized longevity strategies.

Functional medicine

At the heart of this movement lies the rise of functional medicine, an approach that focuses on identifying and addressing the root causes of health issues rather than simply treating symptoms.

Functional medicine practitioners utilize a variety of tools and techniques to assess and address individual health needs. These include a patient’s detailed medical history, advanced diagnostic testing, personalized nutrition plans, lifestyle modifications and targeted supplementation.

“Traditional medicine often focuses on managing diseases, not curing them. Functional medicine seeks to understand the underlying factors contributing to illness and empowering individuals to take control of their health," says Dr. Ashwani Garg, a Bengaluru-based physician, who transitioned from regular medicine to functional medicine.

Functional medicine seeks to understand the underlying factors contributing to illness and empower individuals to take control of their health. —Dr. Ashwani Garg

This shift in perspective is resonating with a growing number of Indians, particularly those grappling with chronic health conditions.

For Radha, a 56-year-old stay-at-home mother in Pune, even mild physical activity felt exhausting. Diagnosed with depression over a decade ago, she also struggled with chronic joint and body pain. Over years of medical treatment for what doctors said was "soft tissue pain" or fibromyalgia, her condition remained more or less the same.

Frustrated with the lack of progress, Radha turned to biohacking and functional medicine, mainly inspired by videos from Tengra and other creators. Last year she also decided to take up a course studying functional nutrition to understand the science behind it.

“The rheumatologist I had been seeing for three years told me the pain would never go away and that I should just learn to live with it," she recalls. Following some rather expensive and comprehensive blood work recommended by Tengra, her tests revealed deficiencies in haemoglobin, iron, thiamine, and omega-3, among other key markers.

Based on the results, she was prescribed customized multivitamins tailored to her specific deficiencies. Radha, who has been taking the multivitamins on and off for the last three months, says she has noticed a significant improvement in her energy levels and overall wellbeing.

Proactive diagnosis

Dr Arunkumar Govindarajan, executive director at Aarthi Scans and Labs, a diagnostic chain across eight metro cities in India, has seen a significant rise in people proactively testing for health markers rather than waiting for illness to strike.

“Before covid, only about 7% of our revenue came from preventive health checkups. Now it’s 17%, with around 800 self-referred individuals coming in daily for master health checkups," he told Mint.

Earlier, routine health checkups in India primarily focused on basic markers like blood sugar, cholesterol and liver function tests. This approach could not always identify early indicators of metabolic and cardiovascular issues. Today, there is a shift toward more advanced biomarkers such as fasting insulin to detect early-stage insulin resistance, lipoprotein(a) levels for a more precise assessment of heart disease risk, and microbiome testing to gain insights into gut health.

View Full Image Earlier, routine health checkups in India primarily focused on basic markers like blood sugar, cholesterol and liver function tests.

These tests, which more often than not are self-referred, are helping individuals take a more proactive and personalized approach to their health, beyond generic screenings to targeted preventive care, says Govindarajan.

“We are seeing more interest in DNA testing as well, though costs remain high. In the next few years, genetic tests will likely become more mainstream," says Govindarajan. He also stresses on the transition from traditional markers to more nuanced diagnostics.

“For kidney function, we are now looking at cystatin C levels in addition to creatinine, as it provides a more accurate picture, especially for those engaged in strength training. Similarly, imaging techniques are being used to assess liver and visceral fat, offering deeper metabolic insights," he says.

The growing accessibility of advanced diagnostics is making personalized healthcare more attainable. Artificial intelligence is also playing a role in this space, with diagnostic companies such as Aarthi Scans and Labs working on integrating AI-powered interpretation tools to make sense of complex lab reports. Amura Health is also working on refining data-driven diagnostic tools that can help patients understand their biomarkers more comprehensively.

Nutraceutical boom

The rise of biohacking in India is closely tied to the booming nutraceutical market. Consumers are increasingly seeking quality supplements to optimize their health and performance. However, the market is also plagued by misinformation and low-quality products. Functional medicine experts warn against indiscriminate supplement use, stressing on the importance of personalized approaches.

“It’s crucial to understand the quality of the supplements you’re consuming and to consult with qualified professionals to ensure they are appropriate for your individual needs," says Garg, the functional medicine doctor cited earlier, who is the founder of FM nutrition, a supplement brand.

Highlighting the importance of choosing the right supplements for individual needs, such as hydrolyzed or pre-digested protein for those with digestive issues, Garg also stresses on the need for regular check-ups for those taking supplements over a longer duration. “A functional approach suggests that if you take supplements, you also keep testing your markers to understand your body is assimilating the nutrients and that you're not overdoing it," he says.

According to a report by consulting firm Kearney, India’s nutraceutical market was valued at $8 billion in 2024, and set to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 11% from 2023 to 2027.

“Most of the nutraceutical market in India has been driven by marketing, not results," says Rashi Mathur, a functional medicine health coach and co-founder of nutraceutical brand Vita One.

According to a report by consulting firm Kearney, India’s nutraceutical market was valued at $8 billion in 2024, and set to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 11% from 2023 to 2027.

Mathur points out that most nutraceutical companies in India follow outdated RDA (Recommended Daily Allowance) guidelines, which aren’t always relevant for today’s lifestyle. Not everyone needs the same amount of vitamin D, magnesium or protein. Some people don’t absorb these nutrients well due to gut health issues or genetic factors, she says. “That’s why functional medicine and biohacking emphasize personalized supplementation because what works for one person might be ineffective for another," Mathur explains.

Several medical practitioners noted that there has been a spike in awareness around functional supplements and biohacking in India post covid-19. The Indian supplement market has seen a dramatic shift in recent years, moving beyond generic multivitamins to more targeted and functional supplements.

“Three years ago, hardly anyone was taking magnesium supplements, but now, thanks to awareness around sleep and stress management, it’s one of the most sought-after nutrients," says Garg.

Similarly, a niche supplement like Omega-3 has gained popularity as more people understand its role in reducing inflammation, improving brain function along with supporting heart health.

“People have moved beyond the basic idea of taking a daily multivitamin. They now ask for specific supplements that target brain health, gut health, and longevity," says Mathur.

Influencer hype and risks

Biohacking in India is still in its early stages, with many people trying to figure out what actually works. Much of the information comes from online sources, making it difficult to separate science-backed strategies from passing fads.

Influencers such as Huberman, Johnson and a growing crop of Indian wellness creators are driving conversations around supplements, sleep optimization and metabolic health, influencing how Indians approach biohacking.

However, while influencers have made biohacking more mainstream, their recommendations often lack personalization and medical context.

Dietary interventions do not work for everyone, stresses Amita Gadre, a clinical nutritionist with a master's degree in healthcare administration from Tata Institute of Social Science. “Intermittent fasting can be beneficial for metabolic flexibility, but it isn’t suitable for people with hormonal imbalances or high-stress levels," she says.

View Full Image While influencers have made biohacking more mainstream, their recommendations often lack personalization and medical context. (Pexel)

Gadre warns against extreme dietary trends popularised by the internet. “Carnivore diet, apple cider vinegar, one meal a day, keto diets, liquid-only diet, juice cleanses, coffee enemas…blindly following celebrity-endorsed diets could eventually lead to clinical complications," she warns.

The nutritionist also cautioned against the growing tendency to treat supplements like magic pills while neglecting whole-food-based nutrition. Instead, she advocates a “food-first" approach, using supplements only to fill critical gaps.

Supplements like ashwagandha for stress relief or magnesium for sleep may work for some, but they’re far from universal solutions. While the rise of influencer-driven biohacking has contributed to creating awareness towards preventive health, it has also fuelled misinformation and an unregulated wellness market where trends move faster than the scientific evidence to support them.

Functional medicine practitioners warn against indiscriminate supplement use and unnecessary diagnostic testing, adding that self-prescribing without medical supervision can lead to nutrient imbalances, liver strain and misguided health decisions. Biohacking should be personalized and evidence-based, not driven by extremes, they emphasize.

“You can’t just assume that a certain genetic marker means you need a particular supplement. It’s too early and not evidence-based," says Tengra. He prefers a more cautious approach, and says he only integrates interventions that have been validated through clinical research rather than relying on experimental methods that could waste time, money or even cause harm to patients.

You can’t just assume that a certain genetic marker means you need a particular supplement. It’s too early and not evidence-based. —Yohan Tengra

Another challenge is that many diagnostic reference ranges used in India are based on Caucasian populations, which may not always apply to Indian genetics and lifestyles.

“We need to develop diagnostic tools and ranges that are specifically tailored to the Indian population," says Govindarajan. Factors like diet, metabolism and genetic predisposition vary significantly. Using imported reference ranges can sometimes lead to misdiagnosis or inefficient treatment plans, he says. Govindarajan stresses on the importance of more research and locally relevant data to ensure personalized and culturally sensitive healthcare solutions.

What lies ahead

The convergence of diagnostics, functional medicine and self-optimization tools suggests that biohacking will continue to grow in India. Startups and practitioners in the field are seeing an increasing demand for holistic approaches that combine nutrition, fitness and biomarkers among conventional doctors.

Govindarajan recalls that just three years ago, he wouldn’t have advised a lean, 50-year-old diabetic patient to focus on building muscle through strength training. “Traditional medical training doesn’t emphasize food, exercise or sleep as key components of treatment. Our MBBS and postdoctoral programmes rarely cover these aspects," he says. However, with a deeper understanding of metabolic health, he now actively recommends resistance training to improve insulin sensitivity and manage diabetes.

As biohackers push the boundaries of health optimization, there is also a growing interest in emerging therapies that go beyond supplements and wearables. One such area is peptides, which are small chains of amino acids that act as messengers, helping to regulate various functions of the body, from immune response to tissue repair.

Peptides are naturally produced by different organs, including the gut, thymus, liver and thyroid, but their production slows down with age, impacting the body’s ability to heal and regenerate. One of the most well-known peptides in biohacking is BPC 157, which is naturally produced in the gut and plays a role in repairing tissues and reducing inflammation. It is particularly useful for people with digestive issues as it helps regenerate the gut lining.

Currently, most AI-driven reports only flag “high” or “low” values without explaining what they actually mean. That’s where human expertise is still critical.

Peptides are currently available as oral supplements, injections and topical applications. While their therapeutic potential is promising, adoption is still limited, mainly due to regulatory challenges and the lack of large-scale clinical trials, says Garg.

In the diagnostic area, artificial intelligence is also starting to play a role in interpreting tests. Currently, however, most AI-driven reports only flag “high" or “low" values without explaining what they actually mean. That’s where human expertise is still critical.

“In the next 6-9 months, I expect AI in functional medicine to become more precise, helping patients understand their health in a way they never could before," says Garg. Govindarajan, meanwhile, has been working with AI startup Pareto to build more insightful diagnostic reports.

Despite challenges such as misinformation and unregulated supplement use, biohacking in India is no longer a niche trend. As more people seek data-driven, preventive healthcare solutions, the movement is poised to reshape the country’s wellness landscape, one personalized metric at a time.