Peptides are naturally produced by different organs, including the gut, thymus, liver and thyroid, but their production slows down with age, impacting the body’s ability to heal and regenerate. One of the most well-known peptides in biohacking is BPC 157, which is naturally produced in the gut and plays a role in repairing tissues and reducing inflammation. It is particularly useful for people with digestive issues as it helps regenerate the gut lining.