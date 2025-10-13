Mint Explainer: The US Biosecure Act is back. How will Indian contract manufacturers benefit?
Jessica Jani 5 min read 13 Oct 2025, 07:01 pm IST
Summary
Shares of companies such as Divi's Laboratories, Syngene, Laurus Labs, Piramal Pharma and Blue Jet Healthcare surged up to 5% on Friday after the bill, which had been blocked in 2024, was approved by the US Senate. What's in store for these companies if it becomes law?
A piece of US legislation from 2024 that aimed to curb American companies’ ties to certain Chinese biotechs has made a comeback – and Indian contract drug manufacturers are primed to benefit from it.
