Blackstone leads the race to acquire AGS in a $1.3 bn deal
SummaryThe other two bidders were Vitruvian Partners and a consortium of TPG and General Atlantic. AGS Health had mandated JP Morgan and BofA to scout for buyers.
Global private equity firm Blackstone has outbid two others in its bid to acquire medical revenue cycle management (RCM) firm AGS Health, two people with knowledge of the deal said.
