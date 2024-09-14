Racing against time: How offline grocers are adapting to the quick commerce surge | Mint

Industry
Racing against time: How offline grocers are adapting to quick commerce surge
Sowmya Ramasubramanian 6 min read 14 Sep 2024, 06:40 AM IST
Summary
- Quick commerce is here to stay, but traditional retailers are proving that they, too, can evolve to meet the needs of a fast-paced market.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
In India's bustling metropolises, traditional grocery retailers face a formidable challenge: the rapid rise of quick commerce platforms.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less