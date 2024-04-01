Industry
Blowing Hot: How climate crisis can rain on FMCG’s FY25 show
Abhishek Mukherjee 9 min read 01 Apr 2024, 06:00 PM IST
Summary
- From the lush jungles of West Africa to the vast plantations in Southeast Asia, climate change is disrupting production of key agri commodities like palm oil and cocoa. What downside risk does this pose for India’s fast-moving consumer goods companies?
New Delhi: On a winter day more than 60 years ago, American mathematician and meteorologist Edward Lorenz punched some data into a simple digital computer to simulate weather patterns. This was not the first time he had run this simulation, which was based on 12 variables like temperature and wind speed.
