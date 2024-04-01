Blowing Hot: How climate crisis can rain on FMCG’s FY25 show

If you think it is only the mid- and small-cap stocks which have been on a tear recently, buckle up for a bitter-sweet ride through the lush jungles of Western Africa. Prices of cocoa, the main ingredient for making chocolate, have tripled year-on-year. On 26 March, futures for May delivery breached the $10,000 per tonne mark for the first time ever, a head-spinning episode in financial history which made cocoa beans pricier than the bellwether industrial metal copper (at around $8,500/tonne).