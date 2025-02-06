Industry
Boeing to deliver 24 planes to India in 2025, pins travel hopes on rising middle class
Summary
- Boeing believes rising middle classes and healthy economic growth will spur travel.
Boeing is set to continue delivering two aircraft per month this year to Indian airlines, the mix of narrowbody and widebody planes maintaining the company's average of the last two years.
