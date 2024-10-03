Bachchans, Janhvi lead Bollywood's real estate deals in Mumbai
Summary
- The Bachchan family bought 1.8 lakh square feet of residential and commercial properties post-covid, more than double the combined area bought by the next four celebrities.
Mumbai: The love affair of actors and real estate continues to keep the bill counters busy. According to data from integrated real estate marketplace Square Yards, superstar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek forked out nearly ₹194 crore to stock up 180,000 sq. ft of residential and commercial spaces in Mumbai from 2020 till September 2024.