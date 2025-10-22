Personality rights protection is easy to order but hard to enforce, experts say
Priyanka Gawande 5 min read 22 Oct 2025, 04:38 pm IST
Summary
While India courts have been quick to grant injunctions protecting the personality rights of several Bollywood personalities in recent months, lawyers Mint spoke to said the real battle lies ahead as these orders require constant monitoring to enforce.
Courts have granted injunctions to several Indian celebrities in recent months against websites that allegedly exploit their ‘personality rights’ without authorisation, but lawyers Mint spoke to said that actually protecting personality rights in India was easier said than done as such injunctions were difficult to enforce, especially online.
