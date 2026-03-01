With Bahranian rapper Flipperachi set for an India concert tour after gaining popularity in the country, thanks to his track FA9LA in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, industry experts say Bollywood has, in several cases, acted as a cultural accelerator for international acts in India.
Bollywood acts as discovery gateway for international music artists in India
SummaryBahraini rapper Flipperachi’s India tour shows how Bollywood boosts global artists. Film placements drive recall and market entry, but lasting success needs sustained local engagement.
With Bahranian rapper Flipperachi set for an India concert tour after gaining popularity in the country, thanks to his track FA9LA in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, industry experts say Bollywood has, in several cases, acted as a cultural accelerator for international acts in India.
