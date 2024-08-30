Industry
Why Bollywood's big guns are a damp squib in south
SummaryThe South Indian market for Hindi films has shrunk, with local films overshadowing Bollywood. Successful Hindi films like Pathaan and Animal have failed to perform well in the south, partly due to a lack of mainstream commercial elements.
Bollywood glitter is failing to sparkle southern cinemas as before, as local movies high on action and drama draw away audiences hooked to single-screen themes.
