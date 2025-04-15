Industry
Written off the page: Why Bollywood's screenwriters are struggling to earn a living
Lata Jha 9 min read 15 Apr 2025, 06:46 PM IST
- In 1970s Bollywood, the Salim-Javed writing duo could command rates higher than many leading stars. But screenwriting, often considered the foundation of a good film or show, isn't a paying profession today
New Delhi: Close to intermission, a particularly intense sequence plays out in Superboys of Malegaon, a coming-of-age drama based on the real-life story of a bunch of amateur filmmakers set in the eponymous city in 1990s and early 2000s Maharashtra. After a huge showdown with his friends, a drunk and disgruntled writer screams: “Writer baap hota hai."
