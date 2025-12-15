After bingeing on luxury homes, Bollywood stars join office party
Summary
Following the pandemic, several Bollywood actors splurged on multi-crore, sea-facing homes in prime locations for their own use and investments. Between 2024 and 2025, nearly 60 commercial property transactions, including outright purchases and leases, by Bollywood personalities.
BENGALURU : Bollywood celebrities are known for investing in residential properties. Now, they are chasing India’s office boom.
