Down to the bone: Young consumers increasingly want clean, portioned and recipe-ready meats
Sakshi Sadashiv , Sowmya Ramasubramanian 6 min read 07 Dec 2025, 07:00 am IST
Summary
Companies like Licious and Zappfresh report that boneless meat commands a premium due to convenience, changing how meat is processed and marketed, despite traditional preferences for bone-in cuts.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Indian consumers are driving a surge in demand for boneless meat that is upending how chicken, mutton, pork and seafood are processed, stored and priced. Companies across the organized meat sector say the shift in preferences has been visible over the years, especially among younger households and consumers willing to pay more.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story