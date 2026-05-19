Air India international flight cancelled? Passengers can rebook or claim a full refund

The West Asia war is impacting airlines worldwide, as crude prices remain north of $100 a barrel and airspace restrictions are leading to longer flying times. Indian carriers are impacted thrice over by the Pakistani airspace closure, the sliding rupee, and oil prices.

Air India, last week, announced multiple cancellations across its fleet for the period from June to August. The total number of cancellations exceeds 100 flights per week on international sectors, and some network airports are losing connections completely. These include places such as Male, Chicago and Shanghai. The global aviation landscape is navigating turbulent waters, and Air India passengers are bearing the brunt.

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The announcement came a day after viral social media rumours falsely claimed a blanket suspension of all overseas operations. In reality, Air India announced a data-driven capacity reduction, though it will have a significant impact on passengers, especially those already booked on these flights. A cancelled flight does not necessarily mean a cancelled vacation or disrupted business trip. The airline has said that it will proactively assist customers with bookings affected by the cancellations by either re-accommodating on alternative flights, offering a free date change, or providing full refunds. If you are an affected passenger, here is what you should do.

The routes with reduced frequencies Air India has reduced frequencies to San Francisco, Vancouver, New York area airports and six cities in Europe. The airline has also reduced frequencies to Australia and a significant reduction to Singapore, amongst others. The airline is likely to offer a date change and a flight change in some cases for passengers affected by this change. If you are flying on these routes, you can make minimal changes, i.e. timings or day of the week and fly on the route.

No change is desirable, but the impact will be minimal, at least on the finances. Similarly, multiple points in the Asia Pacific see a reduction in frequency.

All gone Flights to Male, Chicago, Shanghai, and Dhaka from Mumbai and Singapore, and from Chennai, are gone. In the case of Male and Shanghai, this means passengers will have no other alternative.

In the case of Chicago, the airline would still operate from other points in the United States, with options to fly from Newark, New York and San Francisco.

For Dhaka, the airline will continue to operate from Delhi, a circuitous route, and likewise for flights to Singapore, where Chennai may see flights pulled out, but the airline will operate from Delhi and Mumbai. Passenger routing via other points is possible, but may not be feasible for the passengers.

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Keep contact details updated Ensure the contact details in the booking are up to date. If you have booked a ticket through a travel agent or an online travel agent, ensure your contact details are listed on the ticket. Whenever any change is triggered, the airline will notify passengers directly using the information provided.

What options are on offer? Evaluate the options which are offered by the airline. They could be re-accommodated, like a transfer to a similar routing with a change of day, or via another routing on the same day. If the passenger has already covered one side of the journey, this option suits them best. If rebooking is your goal, it is better to act quickly, since the airline is offering the same or a similar option to multiple passengers, and not all can be accommodated at once.

However, if you have not yet commenced the journey and any options on offer are not suitable, the best alternative is to request a full refund. Passengers should keep in mind that a new ticket may be significantly more expensive than the one purchased earlier.

Check if the airline is willing to leverage the alliance network. Air India is a member of Star Alliance, with Swiss, United Airlines, Lufthansa, Air Canada, and Singapore Airlines among the other carriers. Airlines typically prefer to keep passengers on their own metal, but it does not harm to check.

Tail Note Air India was already reeling under the strain of the closure of Pakistani airspace, which forced the airline to take a technical stop on its flights to North America. Airlines thrive on predictable geography, but current geopolitical instabilities have thrown flight planning into chaos.

Following the escalation in the West Asia conflict, shorter air corridors have been effectively closed or heavily restricted. Rerouting flights around conflict zones is adding 60 to 90 minutes of extra flight time per leg on European flights and even more on North American flights.

With extended flight times and record-breaking jet fuel prices, ultra-long-haul flying has become commercially unviable. Air India, which reported a loss of ₹28,000 last year, is now voluntarily consolidating frequencies to improve schedule predictability rather than risk last-minute cancellations at the gate.

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Will this strategy impact Air India’s forward bookings in the longer term or its ability to position itself as a premium carrier? For now, such questions remain premature.