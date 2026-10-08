Boost to green fuels investments as Deendayal Port hosts 200 executives from energy, maritime firms at Kandla Forum 2026

More than 200 senior executives representing Indian and international companies in hydrogen, clean energy and maritime sectors participated in the Kandla Forum 2026, hosted by the Deendayal Port Authority (DPA). The port authority is looking to convert industry interest in green fuels into investments, technology collaborations and new projects at Kandla.
The forum was held under the theme 'Anchoring Maritime Decarbonisation' and saw participation from representatives of 62 Hydrogen Council member companies. Indian manufacturers, energy developers, shipping and shipbuilding firms, financial institutions and other stakeholders were also part of the event, DPA said.
Discussions at the forum explored ways to expand Kandla's green-hydrogen ecosystem and develop facilities for its derivatives, including green ammonia, methanol and e-fuels.
The participants also examined opportunities across maritime bunkering, shipbuilding and engineering, besides mechanisms for financing green-energy projects.
DPA Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh held discussions with the visiting executives about the port's existing green-energy infrastructure and projects planned for the future.
The discussions covered the availability of key resources such as power, water and land, along with infrastructure for green hydrogen and its derivatives. Methanol bunkering facilities and potential investment and joint-venture opportunities at the port were also discussed.
Singh called on companies to take the discussions forward by developing concrete projects at Kandla.
DPA said the forum was created to bring together companies from different parts of the green-energy value chain and connect them with port authorities.
The platform was aimed at enabling discussions around possible investments, deployment of technologies and industrial partnerships that could support the development of green-energy and maritime decarbonisation projects at Kandla.
Kandla currently has a 1-megawatt green hydrogen plant in operation, with additional facilities under development, according to DPA.
The port has also completed what it described as India's first methanol bunkering trial and is developing infrastructure for green hydrogen and derivatives.
The port is also an anchor port in studies for an India-Europe green shipping corridor, DPA said.
The visiting delegation toured the port's infrastructure, including an upcoming e-methanol facility, the megawatt-scale indigenous green hydrogen plant at the oil jetty and the cargo jetty area.
Delegates also held discussions with DPA officials on green shipbuilding, ship repair and methanol bunkering.
A technology exhibition in Gandhidham showcased equipment and solutions from participating companies.
The forum concluded with an emphasis on taking expressions of interest forward and converting discussions into concrete partnerships, DPA said.
The port authority said it would continue engaging participating companies on investment, joint ventures, and deployment of new technologies.
The event comes as India seeks to expand its green-hydrogen and alternative-fuel infrastructure and reduce emissions from sectors such as shipping and heavy industry. Kandla's access to port infrastructure, land, power and water could support production and export of green fuels as well as their use in maritime transport.
The port authority said the forum was another step toward positioning Kandla as an emerging hub for green fuels, green shipping, shipbuilding and maritime decarbonisation.
(With input from news agency PTI)
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