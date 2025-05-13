What is PVR-Inox’s complaint?

The multiplex chain moved the Bombay High Court on 9 May against Maddock Films, its founder producer Dinesh Vijan, film distributor Pen Marudhar, and Amazon India among others, alleging breach of contract. PVR-Inox argued that its agreement with the makers of Bhool Chuk Maaf included a clause saying the film must run in theatres for at least eight weeks before it was released online on a subscription-based streaming platform. It also said that the makers could not arbitrarily decide not to release the film in theatres due to border tensions because cinemas were open and functioning normally.