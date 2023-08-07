Every year, the Indian film industry churns out movies in multiple languages, but only a select few achieve the status of being a box office hit by crossing the Rs. 100-crore mark. In 2023, several Indian movies accomplished this remarkable feat and entered the prestigious ₹100-crore club at the worldwide box office. Here are top 20 movie hits across various languages that achieved the feat.

Hindi films

In the realm of Hindi cinema, 2023 saw several movies making a mark in the 100 crore Club. Leading the charge was Pathaan, an action-packed film featuring the iconic Shah Rukh Khan alongside Dipika Padukone and John Abraham. The movie performed exceptionally well at the box office, crossing an impressive Rs. 1,050.05 crore according to sacnilk. Followed by Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, earned Rs. 392.7 crore. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar starring Ranbir Kapoor, Shradhaa Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia had worldwide gross collection of Rs. 223 crore.

The Kerala Story, starring Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani and Sonia Balani, had worldwide gross collection of Rs. 302 crore. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan starring Salman Khan, Puja Hegde and Venkatesh D had worldwide gross collection: Rs. 184.6 crore.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Jaya Bachchan, is the latest Hindi movie to enter the club with worldwide gross collection of Rs. 180.10 crore.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, starring Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan and Rakesh Vedi, had worldwide gross collection of Rs. 116 crore. Bholaa, starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Deepak Dobriyal, had worldwide gross collection of Rs. 123 crore.

Tamil films

The Tamil film industry also witnessed some remarkable achievements in the 100-crore Club. Ponniyin Selvan: II, a historical action film featuring Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, R. Sarathkumar and Jayaram, captivated audiences and amassed Rs. 344.63 crore.

Varisu, starring Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna, earned Rs. 297.55 crore while Thunivu with Ajith Kumar and Manju Warrier collected Rs. 220 crore. Vaathi, starring Dhanush and Samyuktha Menon, had worldwide gross collection of Rs. 118 crore.

Telugu films

Telugu cinema made its presence felt with several movies joining the 100-crore Club. Waltair Veerayya, featuring Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan and Catherine Tresa, stood out, grossing Rs. 219 crore.

Nandamuri Balakrishna's powerful performance in Veera Simha Reddy garnered Rs. 133 crore. The entertaining Virupaksha with Sai Dharam Tej and Samyuktha Menon earned Rs. 103.5 crore, and Pawan Kalyan's impactful performance in Bro added Rs. 102 crore to the club.

Dasara, starring Nani, Keerthy Suresh and Dheekshith Shetty, had worldwide gross collection of Rs. 118.50 crore.

Other regional films

Apart from Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films, other regional languages also delivered noteworthy performances. The Malayalam movie 2018 also known as 2018: Everyone is a Hero earned Rs. 180.03 crore. In Punjabi cinema, Carry on Jatta 3, starring Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa, Gurpreet Ghuggi and Kavita Kaushik, amassed Rs. 110 crore.

(With inputs from sacnilk)