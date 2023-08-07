Box office heroes: These Indian movies of 2023 have entered ₹100-crore club2 min read 07 Aug 2023, 11:27 AM IST
Indian film industry had a successful year in 2023 with multiple movies crossing the Rs. 100 crore mark worldwide.
Every year, the Indian film industry churns out movies in multiple languages, but only a select few achieve the status of being a box office hit by crossing the Rs. 100-crore mark. In 2023, several Indian movies accomplished this remarkable feat and entered the prestigious ₹100-crore club at the worldwide box office. Here are top 20 movie hits across various languages that achieved the feat.