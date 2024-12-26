Industry
Box-office hits draw shoppers back to malls in December
Summary
- Strong box-office releases, along with the festival season demand up to Diwali, drove a high single-digit growth in sales for retailers in the three months ending December, according to mall owners.
New Delhi: A string of blockbuster movies towards the end of 2024 has partly helped rescue shopping malls and retailers after a near washout earlier in the year, according to top industry executives.
