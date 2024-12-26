Box-office hits draw shoppers back to malls in December

"There has been some consistency in footfalls over the past one-and-a-half to two months overall, with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again during Diwali, followed by Pushpa 2, of course; and now Mufasa that has also opened decently," Rahul Puri, managing director, Mukta Arts and Mukta A2 Cinemas said. The sentiment is “fairly positive" as far as mall walk-ins go, especially in bigger cities, he said.