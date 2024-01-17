Energy giant BP appointed interim boss Murray Auchincloss as permanent CEO on January 17. The development came four months after Bernard Looney's sudden resignation on September 12 over undisclosed relationships with employees.

"Our strategy – from international oil company to integrated energy company, or IOC to IEC – does not change. I'm convinced about the significant value we can create," Murray Auchincloss said, according to a Reuters report. "Now, more than ever, our focus must remain on delivery – operating safely and efficiently, executing with discipline, and always focusing on returns," he was quoted as saying in the report.

Murray Auchincloss indicated that he would continue a strategy aimed at slashing carbon emissions, building up its renewables and clean fuel capacity and cutting oil and gas output by 2030. Murray Auchincloss headed BP's finances under Looney.

BP informed that Murray Auchincloss' was appointed after an extensive search process that included external candidates. Bernstein analyst Oswald Clint said, “Murray is well known and respected within the market and most importantly was one of the key architects of BP’s current strategy."

BP shares started the day 1 percent lower while Shell was down by 2 percent. Amid a recent wave of consolidation, there is speculation that BP could be an acquisition target as the stock has underperformed rivals since Looney's departure.

In February last year, Murray Auchincloss played key role in formulating changes that Looney made to the company's strategy. These changes included slowing down BP's retreat from oil and gas and reducing spending on renewables in an effort to improve returns.

Moreover, Murray Auchincloss' partner is a BP employee. He disclosed the relationship status before becoming CFO in 2020. The new CEO will receive an annual salary of 1.45 million pounds ($1.83 million) plus bonus.

The process to appoint a person to the permanent role of CFO continues while Kate Thomson continues to serve as interim CFO, a spokesperson informed Reuters.

(With inputs from Reuters)

