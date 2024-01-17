BP appoints interim CEO Murray Auchincloss as permanent boss following Bernard Looney's exit
Murray Auchincloss, who was previously BP's CFO, has been appointed as the energy giant's permanent CEO after an extensive search process.
Energy giant BP appointed interim boss Murray Auchincloss as permanent CEO on January 17. The development came four months after Bernard Looney's sudden resignation on September 12 over undisclosed relationships with employees.
