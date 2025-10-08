BP to pump in $3-4 billion with RIL, ONGC to boost oil & gas exploration
This investment aims to enhance production and expand BP's presence, contributing to India's energy security amid rising oil demand projected to reach 9 million bpd by 2050.
New Delhi: Global energy giant BP Plc plans to invest $3-4 billion in India’s oil and gas exploration & production (E&P) over the next three to four years, along with partners Reliance Industries and state-run ONGC, the company’s India head said in an interview.