BPCL launches Bharatgas Lite ZIP with instant connections and express LPG delivery

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has introduced Bharatgas Lite ZIP, a premium LPG service that offers customers instant new LPG connections along with express cylinder delivery, as state-run oil marketing companies step up competition in the fast-growing premium cooking gas segment.
According to a post shared by BPCL on X, the new service was unveiled by Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Khanna in the presence of Director (Marketing) Subhankar Sen.
At the heart of the offering is BPCL's Bharatgas Lite composite cylinder, which the company says is designed to provide greater convenience and safety. Compared with conventional steel cylinders, the composite version is lighter to carry, corrosion-resistant, features a transparent gas-level indicator, incorporates enhanced safety measures and comes with a modern, consumer-friendly design.
BPCL said Bharatgas Lite ZIP has been developed to cater to the needs of consumers seeking faster, more convenient LPG services in line with increasingly busy urban lifestyles. The company described the initiative as a premium experience aimed at simplifying both new LPG connections and cylinder deliveries.
The service has initially been launched in Mumbai, with BPCL planning a rapid nationwide expansion. The company said Bharatgas Lite ZIP will be rolled out across 100 more cities spanning 24 states by August 15, 2026, extending its premium LPG services to households across the country.
The launch comes shortly after Swiggy Instamart partnered with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) to introduce on-demand LPG cylinder deliveries through a quick-commerce platform—marking the first such initiative in India's LPG sector.
As part of that collaboration, HPCL introduced HP Navya, its new 10-kg composite LPG cylinder, alongside the existing 5-kg metal cylinder. The service debuted in Bengaluru, allowing customers to order LPG through the Instamart app without requiring a pre-existing domestic LPG connection.
The arrangement has been designed to serve students, young professionals and smaller households that may not have formal LPG connections. Initial purchases are treated as new cylinder sales, with identity verification and proof-of-delivery procedures in place. Subsequent orders are processed as refills, during which the empty cylinder is collected at the time of delivery.
HPCL has positioned HP Navya as a lightweight, corrosion-resistant alternative to traditional steel cylinders. Its translucent body enables users to monitor the remaining gas level, making it particularly suitable for apartments, compact households and customers looking for a secondary cylinder. Deliveries continue to be fulfilled through HPCL's existing distributor network.
Swiggy Instamart CEO Amitesh Jha said the company's entry into LPG delivery reflects its broader strategy of expanding beyond groceries into essential daily services. HPCL Director (Marketing) Amit Garg said the partnership is intended to make LPG more accessible to "Naya Bharat" through a digitally enabled, rapid-delivery model. However, the companies have not yet announced a timeline for expanding the service beyond Bengaluru.
With BPCL's Bharatgas Lite ZIP entering the market, all three state-owned oil marketing companies now offer either composite LPG cylinders, rapid-delivery services or pilot initiatives targeting the premium LPG segment, intensifying competition as demand grows for more convenient and technology-enabled cooking gas solutions.
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