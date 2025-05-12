BPO companies can better navigate Gen AI, macro uncertainty than IT cos
Jas Bardia 6 min read 12 May 2025, 05:55 AM IST
SummaryPart of this is due to the nature of BPO companies' work, which does not depend on clients' non-essential expenditure to earn revenue.
Pure-play business process service providers, including Firstsource Solutions Ltd, Genpact Ltd, WNS (Holdings) Ltd, and ExlService Holdings Inc., are expected to be better at navigating GenAI and macroeconomic uncertainty, according to management and analysts.
