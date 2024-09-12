"Working with more brands should be a green light for them that other brands are putting their faith in a creator," says Naman Kapoor, who posts comedy content on his Instagram channel, having 125,000 followers. For him, 95% of average monthly income, ranging ₹1-2 lakh, comes from brand collaborations. But he also advised creators "shouldn't be too spammy" and take a prudent call on how often they want to integrate brands with their content.