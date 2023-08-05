Mark Margolis, the talented actor known for his portrayal of the sinister wheelchair-bound cartel member Hector Salamanca in the acclaimed TV shows "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul," has passed away at the age of 83. His family announced his death on August 4th.

Margolis died at a New York hospital on Thursday following a brief illness. He was surrounded by his wife and son during his final moments AFP reported. Margolis is survived by his wife Jacqueline, whom he was married to for 61 years, their only child Morgan, and their three grandsons. The official "Breaking Bad" social media account paid tribute to Margolis, recognizing his immense talent in bringing the character of Hector Salamanca to life, a role that left a lasting impact on television history.

Bryan Cranston, who starred in "Breaking Bad," led the tributes to Margolis, praising him as both a great actor and a wonderful human being. "Mark Margolis was a really good actor and a lovely human being. Fun and engaging off the set, and (in the case of 'Breaking Bad' and 'Your Honor') intimidating and frightening on set," he stated.

Bob Odenkirk, the star of the "Better Call Saul" spin-off series, described Margolis as a powerful screen presence

Also read: How Hollywood Will Promote Films and TV Shows Without Stars (or Major Influencers)

In "Breaking Bad," Margolis portrayed the patriarch of the Salamanca family, a drug-smuggling cartel, who becomes wheelchair-bound after being poisoned by a rival. The character is only able to communicate by tapping a bell with his finger.

Also read: Hollywood studios say they offered actors $1 billion in gains before strike

Born in Philadelphia in 1939, Margolis pursued a career in acting and found success as a character actor, appearing in various films and TV series, including "Scarface," "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective," "Black Swan," and "Oz." He received an Emmy nomination for his role in "Breaking Bad" in 2012.

(With inputs from AFP)