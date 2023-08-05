comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 04 2023 15:54:58
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 573.25 -2.94%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119 0.59%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 217.65 -1.09%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 454.9 -0.26%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,378.4 0.96%
Business News/ Industry / 'Breaking Bad' actor Mark Margolis dies at 83 following illness
Back

Mark Margolis, the talented actor known for his portrayal of the sinister wheelchair-bound cartel member Hector Salamanca in the acclaimed TV shows "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul," has passed away at the age of 83. His family announced his death on August 4th.

Margolis died at a New York hospital on Thursday following a brief illness. He was surrounded by his wife and son during his final moments AFP reported.

Margolis is survived by his wife Jacqueline, whom he was married to for 61 years, their only child Morgan, and their three grandsons.

The official "Breaking Bad" social media account paid tribute to Margolis, recognizing his immense talent in bringing the character of Hector Salamanca to life, a role that left a lasting impact on television history.

Bryan Cranston, who starred in "Breaking Bad," led the tributes to Margolis, praising him as both a great actor and a wonderful human being. "Mark Margolis was a really good actor and a lovely human being. Fun and engaging off the set, and (in the case of 'Breaking Bad' and 'Your Honor') intimidating and frightening on set," he stated.

Bob Odenkirk, the star of the "Better Call Saul" spin-off series, described Margolis as a powerful screen presence

Also read: How Hollywood Will Promote Films and TV Shows Without Stars (or Major Influencers)

In "Breaking Bad," Margolis portrayed the patriarch of the Salamanca family, a drug-smuggling cartel, who becomes wheelchair-bound after being poisoned by a rival. The character is only able to communicate by tapping a bell with his finger.

Also read: Hollywood studios say they offered actors $1 billion in gains before strike

Born in Philadelphia in 1939, Margolis pursued a career in acting and found success as a character actor, appearing in various films and TV series, including "Scarface," "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective," "Black Swan," and "Oz." He received an Emmy nomination for his role in "Breaking Bad" in 2012.

(With inputs from AFP)

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 05 Aug 2023, 09:14 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout