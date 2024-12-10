India to work with rest of Brics countries to further ease trade
Summary
- In recent months, economists in the Indian government had underscored the need for attracting FDI from China to boost India’s manufacturing sector.
India's trade with BRICS countries may be poised for a take-off as officials work to extend customs-related privileges to trusted merchants from these nations, which would also fetch similar benefits to Indian exporters to those markets, two persons familiar with the matter said.