India to work with rest of Brics countries to further ease trade

Enhancing cooperation in trade and customs is the next logical step, explained Biswajit Dhar, distinguished professor at the Council for Social Development. The freeze in bilateral relations, which had spilled over to economic matters, has now been lifted at the political level, and overall, there could be a lot of cooperation between India and China, said Dhar. “It would also pave the way for the removal of uncertainties and a new beginning in economic ties between the two nations in 2025," said Dhar.