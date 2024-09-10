As bridges collapse under weight of climate change, India mandates high-tensile stainless steel in construction

The ministry of road transport and highways wants high-tensile stainless steel to be used for the construction of bridges on national highways near coastal areas to combat the impact of extreme weather. This directive comes amid increasing infrastructure vulnerabilities due to climate change.

Subhash Narayan
Published10 Sep 2024, 02:09 PM IST
A portion of a bridge collapsed following heavy rains in Jharkhand's Bokaro district in August. (PTI)
A portion of a bridge collapsed following heavy rains in Jharkhand’s Bokaro district in August. (PTI)

In response to escalating incidents of bridge collapses linked to extreme weather conditions, the ministry of road transport and highways has mandated the use of high-tensile stainless steel in bridge construction contracts for national highways and central projects near coastal regions prone to severe marine exposure.

This directive applies to all ongoing and future projects, aiming to ensure that contractors adhere to enhanced material standards designed to prolong the durability of bridge superstructures.

The ministry has in a recent order stipulated that all state and central road construction agencies must integrate this new requirement into Schedule D of their construction contracts, effective immediately. Schedule D outlines the technical specifications and standards for highway projects.

The order applies to the National Highways Authority of India, the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation of India, the Border Roads Organisation, and state public works departments as well.

“The government’s initiative to incorporate stainless steel in bridge construction is a significant step toward mitigating the impact of climate-induced challenges,” said Ram Agarwal, chief executive officer of Goodluck India Ltd, an engineering firm specialising in high-precision steel products. “Bridges constructed with stainless steel in coastal areas will benefit from extended structural longevity.”

Also read | India plans to widen bridges across highways

Combating climate impact

This policy shift follows reports indicating that existing regulations regarding material usage in bridge and road construction were not consistently enforced. The failure to adhere to these standards has exacerbated infrastructure vulnerability, particularly in areas where environmental conditions accelerate structural corrosion. 

Additionally, the intensification of extreme weather events linked to climate change underscores the necessity of broadening material specifications beyond previously identified high-risk zones.

The highways ministry had introduced new specifications for reinforced and stainless steel use in critical infrastructure projects, including roads, highways, and bridges, in 2020. However, adherence to these conditions has been inconsistent, contributing to the structural failures observed in some bridges.

Previously, the use of stainless steel was limited to bridge construction within 15 km of the sea or creeks, classified as extreme environment zones. The ministry now plans to reassess and expand these environmental criteria to better reflect the evolving climate patterns affecting infrastructure across the country.

Also read | A spectacular bridge that few use

