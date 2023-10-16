British International Investment, Netherland’s ILX to fund $500 mn of sustainable projects
The two firms will provide loans to sustainable development projects in the low income countries
British International Investment (BII), the UK government's development finance institution (DFI), and ILX Management, a Netherland-based debt market fund, have together agreed to commit $500 million to finance sustainable development projects in low-income countries.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message