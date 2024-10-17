Industry
BSNL 4G deployment to be completed by FY25-end: Ex-TCS COO
Shouvik Das 4 min read 17 Oct 2024, 05:45 AM IST
Summary
- TCS won the $1.83-billion contract from BSNL for network deployment, in May 2023. The contract is expected to be completed within two years.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Tata Group’s telecom infrastructure firm Tejas Networks expects to finish deploying all requisite network equipment and infrastructure for the rollout of 4G services at state-run telecom operator, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL), by the end of this fiscal.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less