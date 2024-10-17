Ease of updating to 6G

Subramaniam, however, said that the company is cognizant of the concerns. “There are some gaps between enterprise 5G investments and returns, which is why our idea behind building out the infrastructure hardware is that when 6G comes along, all it should need are software-driven updates. That would be built as our own engineering, and would be the core business offering from us—instead of us relying on hardware upgrades amid low business returns. This would represent a win-win for all," he added.