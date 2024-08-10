BSNL to launch universal 4G and 5G SIM with no geographical restriction

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) will soon introduce the 4G and 5G-ready SIM platform, the Department of Telecommunications said on August 10.

Published10 Aug 2024, 02:44 PM IST
BSNL to introduce universal sim.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) will soon roll out 4G and 5G ready SIM platform, the Department of Telecommunications said on Saturday, August 10.

In a social media post, the department said that the rollout of 4G and 5G services will help users to choose their mobile numbers and replace SIMs without geographical restrictions.

"STATE-RUN TELECOM firm Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd will roll out 4G and 5G compatible over-the-air (OTA) and Universal SIM (USIM) platform, which will enable subscribers to choose their mobile numbers as well as replace SIMs without geographical restrictions," said the Telecommunication Department on 'X'.

 

Last year, the Union Cabinet chaired by PM Narendra Modi approved the third revival package for BSNL with a total outlay of 89,047 crore. According to the government, the move was aimed at part of the revival strategy for BSNL, reported ANI.

 

The revival package by the government also included the allotment of 4G/5G spectrum for BSNL through equity infusion. The government increased the authorized capital of BSNL from 1,50,000 crore to 2,10,000 crore.

The government-owned telecom service provider BSNL is struggling with a debt crisis for sometime now, and the Centre has provided three revival packages for BSNL so far.

 

The government had approved the first revival package for BSNL/MTNL in 2019. It amounted to 69,000 crore and brought stability to BSNL/MTNL, news agency ANI reported.

In 2022, the government approved the second revival package for BSNL/MTNL amounting to 1.64 lakh crore. It provided financial support for capex, viability gap funding for rural landlines, financial support for de-stressing the balance sheet, and settlement of AGR dues, and the merger of BBNL with BSNL, etc.

As a result of these two packages, BSNL has started earning operating profits since FY 2021-22. The total debt of BSNL has reduced from 32,944 crore to 22,289 crore.

(With inputs from ANI)

First Published:10 Aug 2024, 02:44 PM IST
