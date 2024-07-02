New Delhi: As instances of adulterated food products and availability of harmful levels of pesticides and other damaging material in them increase, the central government may announce to increase the number of food testing laboratories in the full budget to be presented this month, two officials in the know told Mint. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The recommendation has come from the country’s food safety regulator—Food Safety Standard Authority of India (FSSAI)—which is tasked with checking and maintaining the quality of food products sold in the country.

Recently, spices exported from India were recalled by some countries in their markets after they were found to have ethylene oxide above permissible limits. In another incident, FMCG major Nestlé's popular baby food Cerelac, being sold in India and other sub-continental countries was alleged to have more sugar in them, compared to the same products being sold in the US, Europe and other markets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

More labs needed As an essential part of the food safety ecosystem, the authority has created a network of 206 National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL)-accredited primary food testing labs in the country that are responsible for carrying out analysis of food samples collected under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Also Read: Stringent domestic food safety standards essential to boost consumer confidence: Govt official “The budget proposal has been submitted to the government to increase the lab system across the country," said an official, requesting to remain anonymous.

Food testing and analysis is an essential part of the food safety ecosystem to ensure and assure that the food being sold in marketplaces is safe to consume. This includes strengthening the network of food testing laboratories around the country, assuring the quality of food testing, investing in human resources, carrying out surveillance activities and educating consumers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Increasing the network of food testing labs is a matter of priority and hence the proposal has been sent on the same," the second official said.

Also Read: Post Cerelac controversy, Centre may amend baby food standards Queries sent to a FSSAI spokesperson remain unanswered till publishing.

“India is a vast country, and we require many laboratories for the purpose of food safety. Over the last (few) years, the numbers of labs have grown significantly, particularly private labs. After FSSAI started functioning way back in 2008, many states did not have proper functioning food testing labs. FSSAI had supported the states to have govt food testing labs. Further strengthening of government food testing lab system is needed," said Pawan Agarwal, chief executive of Food Future Foundation, and a former CEO of FSSAI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!